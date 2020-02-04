Gp Strategies is Among the Companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (GPX, BBSI, KELYA, KFY, KFRC)

Below are the three companies in the Human Resource & Employment Services industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Gp Strategies ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 62.4%. Barrett Bus Svcs is next with a future earnings growth of 16.8%. Kelly Services-A ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 16.1%.

Korn/Ferry Intl follows with a future earnings growth of 15.3%, and Kforce Inc rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 14.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Gp Strategies on February 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $13.09. Since that call, shares of Gp Strategies have fallen 50.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.