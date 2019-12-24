Gopro Inc-Cl A Rises 1.70% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Gopro Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.38 to a high of $4.48. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.39 on volume of 622,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Gopro Inc-Cl A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $7.64 and a 52-week low of $3.25 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $4.47 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

