Goldman Sachs Gp Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.84%

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $178.90 to a high of $181.26. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $179.07 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Goldman Sachs Gp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $250.46 and a 52-week low of $130.85 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $182.12 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

