Goldman Sachs Gp Rises 1.25% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $243.75 to a high of $245.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $243.40 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Goldman Sachs Gp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $245.22 and a 52-week low of $172.27 and are now trading 42% above that low price at $244.75 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

