Goldman Sachs Gp Rises 1.18% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $237.72 to a high of $241.18. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $240.52 on volume of 831,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Goldman Sachs Gp has traded in a range of $180.73 to $250.46 and is now at $239.57, 33% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Goldman Sachs Gp and will alert subscribers who have GS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.