Goldman Sachs Gp (GS) Approaches New Upside Target of $183.77

Shares of Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $177.78 today and have reached the first resistance level of $180.34. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $183.77 and $189.76.

There is potential upside of 0.0% for shares of Goldman Sachs Gp based on a current price of $0.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $274.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $172.45 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $207.93.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Goldman Sachs Gp have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $250.46 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Goldman Sachs Gp and will alert subscribers who have GS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.