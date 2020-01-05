Goldman Sachs Gp Falls 2.78% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $176.65 to a high of $179.60. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $182.90 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Goldman Sachs Gp have traded between the current low of $0.00 and a high of $250.46 and are now at $0.00. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

