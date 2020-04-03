Goldman Sachs Gp is Among the Companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (GS, OPY, PJC, LPLA, RJF)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Goldman Sachs Gp ranks highest with a sales per share of $114.73. Oppenheimer Ho-A is next with a sales per share of $71.32. Piper Jaffray Co ranks third highest with a sales per share of $66.87.

Lpl Financial Ho follows with a sales per share of $49.85, and Raymond James rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $48.61.

