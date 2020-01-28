Gold Resource Corporation has the Highest Beta in the Gold Industry (GORO, NEM, MUX, RGLD, TAHO)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Gold Resource Corporation ranks highest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Newmont Mining with a a beta of 0.4. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.4.

Royal Gold Inc follows with a a beta of 0.4, and Tahoe Resources rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.3.

