Gold Resource Corporation is Among the Companies in the Gold Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (GORO, NEM, TAHO, RGLD, MUX)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Gold Resource Corporation ranks highest with a ROE of 200.6%. Following is Newmont Mining with a ROE of 45.0%. Tahoe Resources ranks third highest with a ROE of 0.9%.

Royal Gold Inc follows with a ROE of -549.8%, and McEwen Mining Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -1,151.1%.

