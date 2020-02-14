Gold Resource Corporation is Among the Companies in the Gold Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (GORO, NEM, TAHO, RGLD, MUX)
Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Gold Resource Corporation ranks highest with a ROE of 200.6%. Following is Newmont Mining with a ROE of 45.0%. Tahoe Resources ranks third highest with a ROE of 0.9%.
Royal Gold Inc follows with a ROE of -549.8%, and McEwen Mining Inc rounds out the top five with a ROE of -1,151.1%.
SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tahoe Resources on November 14th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Tahoe Resources have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor Tahoe Resources for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.
Keywords: highest return on equity :goro gold resource corporation newmont mining tahoe resources royal gold inc :mux mcewen mining inc