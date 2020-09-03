Golar Lng Ltd is Among the Companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (GLNG, TK, TNK, AM, KMI)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Storage & Transportation industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Golar Lng Ltd ranks lowest with a an RPE of $180,000. Following is Teekay Corp with a an RPE of $294,000. Teekay Tank-Cl A ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $477,000.

Antero Midstream Corp follows with a an RPE of $659,000, and Kinder Morgan In rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $1.3 million.

