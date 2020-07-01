Gogo Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (GOGO , TWLO , GOOGL , GRUB , FB )

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO ) ranks first with a gain of 3.00%; Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) ranks second with a gain of 2.55%; and Alphabet Inc-A (NASDAQ:GOOGL ) ranks third with a gain of 2.51%.

Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB ) follows with a gain of 1.91% and Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.89%.

