Gogo Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (GOGO, EIGI, LQDT, DHX, GTT)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Gogo Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.47. Following is Endurance Intern with a a price to sales ratio of 0.55. Liquidity Servic ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.59.

Dhi Group Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.66, and Gtt Communicatio rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.70.

