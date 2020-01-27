Gogo Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GOGO , COUP , TWLO , GRUB , ETSY )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO ) ranks first with a gain of 3.42%; Coupa Software I (NASDAQ:COUP ) ranks second with a gain of 2.75%; and Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) ranks third with a gain of 2.03%.

Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB ) follows with a gain of 1.44% and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.58%.

