Godaddy Inc-A is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GDDY , INST , ETSY , ZG , TWLO )

Written on Thu, 01/30/2020 - 4:27am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY ) ranks first with a gain of 1.21%; Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST ) ranks second with a gain of 1.09%; and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) ranks third with a gain of 0.98%.

Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG ) follows with a gain of 0.87% and Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.85%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Godaddy Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have GDDY in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

