Godaddy Inc-A is Among the Companies in the Internet Software & Services Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GDDY , INST , ETSY , ZG , TWLO )
Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.
Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY ) ranks first with a gain of 1.21%; Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST ) ranks second with a gain of 1.09%; and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) ranks third with a gain of 0.98%.
Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG ) follows with a gain of 0.87% and Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.85%.
