Glu Mobile Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 2.94%

Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $6.41 to a high of $6.66. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $6.59 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Glu Mobile Inc has traded in a range of $4.11 to $11.75 and is now at $6.65, 62% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

