Glu Mobile Inc is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (GLUU, HUBS, ZEN, PCYG, SPLK)
Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the highest sales growth.
Glu Mobile Inc ranks highest with a sales growth of 4,299.8%. Hubspot Inc is next with a sales growth of 3,861.9%. Zendesk Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 3,797.9%.
Park City Group follows with a sales growth of 3,517.7%, and Splunk Inc rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,377.3%.
