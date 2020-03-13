GlobalScape has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Systems Software Industry (GSB, ZUO, RUBI, ATEN, FEYE)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
GlobalScape ranks lowest with a sales per share of $2.08. Zuora Inc is next with a sales per share of $2.40. Rubicon Project ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $2.74.
A10 Networks Inc follows with a sales per share of $3.47, and Fireeye Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $4.28.
