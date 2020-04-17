Global Payments Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.60%

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $146.82 to a high of $152.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $148.80 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Global Payments share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $209.62 and a 52-week low of $105.54 and are now trading 41% above that low price at $148.89 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

