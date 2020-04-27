Global Payments Rises 1.99% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $154.49 to a high of $155.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $153.67 on volume of 483,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Global Payments share prices have been bracketed by a low of $105.54 and a high of $209.62 and are now at $156.21, 48% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

