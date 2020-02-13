Global Payments has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (GPN, MA, BKI, PYPL, WEX)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Global Payments ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 76.41. Mastercard Inc-A is next with a a P/E ratio of 65.89. Black Knight Inc ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 63.07.

Paypal Holdings follows with a a P/E ratio of 62.47, and Wex Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 60.56.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Global Payments and will alert subscribers who have GPN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.