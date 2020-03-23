Global Payments Falls 9.28% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $107.51 to a high of $118.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.3%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $116.24 on volume of 1.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Global Payments on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $192.41. Since that call, shares of Global Payments have fallen 38.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

In the past 52 weeks, Global Payments share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $107.51 and a high of $209.62 and are now at $107.96. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.