Global Eagle Ent Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 3.53%

Global Eagle Ent (NASDAQ:ENT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $0.40 to a high of $0.42. Yesterday, the shares fell 3.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $0.45 on volume of 123,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Global Eagle Enthas traded in a range of $0.40 to $2.79 and are now at $0.41. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 5.15% lower and 3.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Global Eagle Ent on November 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.58. Since that call, shares of Global Eagle Ent have fallen 26.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.