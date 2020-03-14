Global Eagle Ent has the Lowest Return on Equity in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (ENT, BTN, AMC, LYV, EROS)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Global Eagle Ent ranks lowest with a ROE of -12,727.8%. Following is Ballantyne Strong Inc with a ROE of -3,093.4%. Amc Entertainmen ranks third lowest with a ROE of -2,039.3%.

Live Nation Ente follows with a ROE of -908.1%, and Eros Internation rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 49.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Global Eagle Ent and will alert subscribers who have ENT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.