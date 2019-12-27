Global Eagle Ent has the Highest Beta in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (ENT, LYV, EROS, FOX, MCS)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Global Eagle Ent ranks highest with a a beta of 1.1. Following is Live Nation Ente with a a beta of 1.1. Eros Internation ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.

Twenty-First - B follows with a a beta of 1.0, and Marcus Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

