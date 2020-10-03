Glaukos Corp Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (GKOS)

Glaukos Corp's stock is down -12.3% to $40.20 on heavy trading volume. Approximately 703,000 shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 681,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Glaukos Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $36.25 and a high of $84.65 and are now at $35.80, -1% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.