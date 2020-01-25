Glatfelter has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Paper Products Industry (GLT, NP, CLW, SWM, UFS)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Glatfelter ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 6.3%. Following is Neenah Paper Inc with a forward earnings yield of 7.0%. Clearwater ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 7.9%.

Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a forward earnings yield of 9.2%, and Domtar Corp rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 9.5%.

