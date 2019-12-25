Glatfelter is Among the Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Lowest Earnings Yield (GLT, NP, UFS, SWM, CLW)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.
Glatfelter ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 5.0%. Neenah Paper Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 6.0%. Domtar Corp ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 6.2%.
Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a an earnings yield of 7.8%, and Clearwater rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 9.6%.
