Glatfelter is Among the Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest P/E Ratio (GLT, NP, UFS, CLW, SWM)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Glatfelter ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 19.14. Following is Neenah Paper Inc with a a P/E ratio of 16.45. Domtar Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 14.97.

Clearwater follows with a a P/E ratio of 13.36, and Schweitzer-Maudu rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 10.83.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Schweitzer-Maudu on December 27th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.01. Since that call, shares of Schweitzer-Maudu have fallen 13.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.