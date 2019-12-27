Glatfelter is Among the Companies in the Paper Products Industry With the Highest Beta (GLT, CLW, UFS, SWM, NP)
Below are the three companies in the Paper Products industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Glatfelter ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Clearwater is next with a a beta of 1.2. Domtar Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.1.
Schweitzer-Maudu follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Neenah Paper Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.8.
