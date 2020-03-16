Gladstone Commer is Among the Companies in the Diversified REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (GOOD , VER , LXP , WRE , AAT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Diversified REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Gladstone Commer (NASDAQ:GOOD ) ranks first with a gain of 13.84%; Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER ) ranks second with a gain of 11.92%; and Lexington Realty (NYSE:LXP ) ranks third with a gain of 11.54%.

Washington Reit (NYSE:WRE ) follows with a gain of 10.74% and American Assets (NYSE:AAT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.68%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gladstone Commer and will alert subscribers who have GOOD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.