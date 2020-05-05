Gilead Sciences (GILD) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $79.49

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) opened today below their pivot of $80.62 and have already reached the first level of support at $79.49. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $78.87 and $77.12.

Gilead Sciences has overhead space with shares priced $78.65, or 8.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $86.00. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.75 and further support at its 200-day MA of $67.77.

Over the past year, Gilead Sciences has traded in a range of $60.89 to $85.97 and is now at $78.65, 29% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% higher and 1.07% higher over the past week, respectively.

