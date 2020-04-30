Gilead Sciences (GILD) Breaks Through Resistance at $83.53

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) opened today above their pivot of $82.43 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $83.53. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $85.33 and $88.23 will be of interest.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has potential upside of 3.2% based on a current price of $83.30 and analysts' consensus price target of $86.00. Gilead Sciences shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $74.91 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $67.54.

Over the past year, Gilead Sciences has traded in a range of $60.89 to $85.97 and is now at $83.30, 37% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gilead Sciences and will alert subscribers who have GILD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.