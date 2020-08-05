Gilead Sciences (GILD) Breaks Through Resistance at $77.96

Shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) opened today above their pivot of $77.39 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $77.96. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $78.52 and $79.65.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gilead Sciences have traded between a low of $60.89 and a high of $85.97 and are now at $77.61, which is 27% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% higher and 0.74% higher over the past week, respectively.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has potential upside of 10.8% based on a current price of $77.61 and analysts' consensus price target of $86.00. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $76.10 and further support at its 200-day MA of $67.97.

