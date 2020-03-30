MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Gilead Sciences (GILD) Approaches New Upside Target of $76.86

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 10:06am
By David Diaz

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $73.38 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $74.86. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $76.86 and $80.34 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Gilead Sciences share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.89 and a high of $85.97 and are now at $75.79, 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has potential upside of 13.5% based on a current price of $75.79 and analysts' consensus price target of $86.00. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $69.57 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $66.47.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Gilead Sciences. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Gilead Sciences in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: pivot alerts Gilead Sciences

Ticker(s): GILD

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.