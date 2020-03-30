Gilead Sciences (GILD) Approaches New Upside Target of $76.86

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $73.38 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $74.86. Should the shares continue to rise, the resistance pivots of $76.86 and $80.34 will be of interest.

In the past 52 weeks, Gilead Sciences share prices have been bracketed by a low of $60.89 and a high of $85.97 and are now at $75.79, 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) has potential upside of 13.5% based on a current price of $75.79 and analysts' consensus price target of $86.00. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $69.57 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $66.47.

