Gilead Sciences Falls 4.72% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 12:51pm
By Shiri Gupta

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.78 to a high of $75.56. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $73.09 on volume of 15.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gilead Sciences and will alert subscribers who have GILD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Gilead Sciences share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.40 and a 52-week low of $60.89 and are now trading 13% above that low price at $68.85 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

