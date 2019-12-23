Geo Group Inc/Th Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.66%

Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.45 to a high of $16.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.57 on volume of 388,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Geo Group Inc/Th has traded in a range of $13.28 to $24.03 and is now at $16.71, 26% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Geo Group Inc/Th. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Geo Group Inc/Th in search of a potential trend change.