Geo Group Inc/Th Rises 2.57% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Geo Group Inc/Th (NYSE:GEO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.73 to a high of $17.14. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.10 on volume of 451,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Geo Group Inc/Th share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.28 and a high of $24.03 and are now at $17.03, 28% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.4% lower and 1.60% higher over the past week, respectively.