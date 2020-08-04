Geo Group Inc/Th has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Specialized REITs Industry (GEO, CXW, IRM, CUBE, LSI)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Geo Group Inc/Th ranks lowest with a an RPE of $123,000. Corecivic Inc is next with a an RPE of $137,000. Iron Mountain ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $165,000.

Cubesmart follows with a an RPE of $227,000, and Life Storage Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $287,000.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Iron Mountain on February 27th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $31.98. Since that call, shares of Iron Mountain have fallen 27.1%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.