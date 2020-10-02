Geo Group Inc/Th has the Lowest Revenue Per Employee in the Specialized REITs Industry (GEO, CXW, IRM, CUBE, EXR)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Geo Group Inc/Th ranks lowest with a an RPE of $123,000. Corecivic Inc is next with a an RPE of $137,000. Iron Mountain ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $165,000.
Cubesmart follows with a an RPE of $227,000, and Extra Space Stor rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $334,000.
