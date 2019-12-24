Genworth Financi has the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (GNW, UNM, PRU, CNO, AEL)
Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.
Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.26. Following is Unum Group with a a price to sales ratio of 0.58. Prudentl Finl ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.67.
Cno Financial Gr follows with a a price to sales ratio of 0.73, and Amer Equity Invt rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 0.81.
