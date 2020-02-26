Genworth Financi has the Lowest Forward P/E Ratio in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (GNW, UNM, LNC, PRU, AEL)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.17. Following is Unum Group with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.71. Lincoln Natl Crp ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 5.63.

Prudentl Finl follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.52, and Amer Equity Invt rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.38.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Genworth Financi and will alert subscribers who have GNW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.