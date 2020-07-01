Genworth Financi is Among the Companies in the Life & Health Insurance Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (GNW, NWLI, CNO, UNM, PRU)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Genworth Financi ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.17. National Weste-A is next with a a price to book ratio of 0.55. Cno Financial Gr ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.65.

Unum Group follows with a a price to book ratio of 0.67, and Prudentl Finl rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 0.76.

