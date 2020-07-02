Genuine Parts Co has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Distributors Industry (GPC, POOL, WEYS, LKQ, CORE)
Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Genuine Parts Co ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.47. Following is Pool Corp with a FCF per share of $3.33. Weyco Group ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.12.
Lkq Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.10, and Core-Mark Holdin rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.98.
