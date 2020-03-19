Genuine Parts Co Falls 2.05% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.54 to a high of $66.32. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $66.31 on volume of 474,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Genuine Parts Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $115.20 and a 52-week low of $60.90 and are now trading 7% above that low price at $64.99 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

