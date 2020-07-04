MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Genuine Parts Co is Among the Companies in the Distributors Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (GPC, POOL, WEYS, LKQ, CORE)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:20am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Distributors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Genuine Parts Co ranks highest with a FCF per share of $4.47. Pool Corp is next with a FCF per share of $3.33. Weyco Group ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $3.12.

Lkq Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.10, and Core-Mark Holdin rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $0.98.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Core-Mark Holdin. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Core-Mark Holdin in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share genuine parts co pool corp weyco group lkq corp core-mark holdin

Ticker(s): GPC POOL WEYS LKQ CORE

Contact James Quinn

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.