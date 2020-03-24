Gentherm Inc has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (THRM, FOXF, DORM, GNTX, SMP)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Gentherm Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 2.4%. Following is Fox Factory Hold with a an earnings yield of 3.3%. Dorman Products ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 6.3%.

Gentex Corp follows with a an earnings yield of 6.7%, and Standard Motor rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 6.8%.

