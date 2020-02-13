Gentherm Inc has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (THRM, FOXF, GNTX, DORM, SMP)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Gentherm Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 73.56. Fox Factory Hold is next with a a P/E ratio of 45.66. Gentex Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 22.43.

Dorman Products follows with a a P/E ratio of 21.34, and Standard Motor rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 20.38.

