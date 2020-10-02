Gentherm Inc is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (THRM, STRT, CPS, LEA, MPAA)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Gentherm Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $76,000. Following is Strattec Sec with a an RPE of $110,000. Cooper-Standard ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $115,000.

Lear Corp follows with a an RPE of $128,000, and Motorcar Parts rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $150,000.

