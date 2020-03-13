Gentex Corp is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (GNTX, FOXF, MPAA, DORM, THRM)
Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Gentex Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $6.41. Following is Fox Factory Hold with a sales per share of $13.31. Motorcar Parts ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $22.44.
Dorman Products follows with a sales per share of $27.04, and Gentherm Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $27.16.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gentex Corp and will alert subscribers who have GNTX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: lowest sales per share gentex corp fox factory hold motorcar parts dorman products gentherm inc