Gentex Corp is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Lowest Sales per Share (GNTX, FOXF, MPAA, DORM, THRM)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Gentex Corp ranks lowest with a sales per share of $6.41. Following is Fox Factory Hold with a sales per share of $13.31. Motorcar Parts ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $22.44.

Dorman Products follows with a sales per share of $27.04, and Gentherm Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $27.16.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gentex Corp and will alert subscribers who have GNTX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.